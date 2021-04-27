Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.48 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

Shares of RTX opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.