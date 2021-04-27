Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90-65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.48 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.
Shares of RTX opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.07.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
