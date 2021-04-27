Analysts Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target at $76.68

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE PLAN opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,027,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $736,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 22.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $167,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

