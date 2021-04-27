F3Logic LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

