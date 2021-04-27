Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.98. Medpace has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,876 shares of company stock worth $23,013,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.