Summit Industrial Income REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$9.08 and a 52 week high of C$16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.74.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.33.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.