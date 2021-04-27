Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.32. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

