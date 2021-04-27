Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0870 on Major Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $295.74 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00281339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01058609 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00724289 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,811.65 or 0.99731943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KLVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.