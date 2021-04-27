Datamine Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $185,433.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00071196 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002849 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.