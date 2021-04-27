Welch Group LLC Has $355,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

