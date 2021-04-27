4,500 Shares in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 366,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

