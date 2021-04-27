Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $194.65 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.92 and a 200-day moving average of $173.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

