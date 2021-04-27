Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,238.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.