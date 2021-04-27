Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.37.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.