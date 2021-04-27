Baytex Energy (BTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$704.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91.

BTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.28.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

