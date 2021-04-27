-$0.39 EPS Expected for DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DBV Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DBV Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

