Credit Acceptance (CACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.13 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $382.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.46.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.20.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

