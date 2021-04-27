Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $2,724,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $103.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

