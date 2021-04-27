Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,196 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,558.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $225.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $228.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

