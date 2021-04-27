Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. General American Investors makes up approximately 8.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 2.74% of General American Investors worth $26,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 93,053 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

