Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 254 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $342.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

