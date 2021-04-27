Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $13.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

