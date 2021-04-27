Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 1,020 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

