Arden Trust Co Sells 61 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.8% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

ANTM stock opened at $377.51 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.89 and its 200 day moving average is $321.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

