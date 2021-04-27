Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IIF opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

