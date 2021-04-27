4,087 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

PMAR opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.