iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after buying an additional 298,714 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,541,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

