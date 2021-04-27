Newton One Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

