Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 439,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $34.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.