Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 439,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $34.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.