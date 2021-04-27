Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.