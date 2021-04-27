Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 221,533 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,498,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

