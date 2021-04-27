Williams Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

Williams Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $100.16 on Friday. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IDACORP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1,695.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IDACORP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

