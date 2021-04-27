South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.