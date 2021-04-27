Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $108.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,418 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

