Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of CBU opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

