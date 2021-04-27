Pickle Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.35 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $13.49 or 0.00024551 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and $6.35 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.00783838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.28 or 0.08033881 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

