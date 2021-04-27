KONE Oyj (KNYJY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion and a PE ratio of 43.60. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.3095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

