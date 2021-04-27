Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

