ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,626 shares of company stock worth $4,851,610. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

