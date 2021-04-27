MicroVision (MVIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.36 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

MVIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

