MicroVision (MVIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of MVIS stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.36 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $27.80.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
