First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Announces Earnings Results

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBP opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $30,693.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

