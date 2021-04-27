Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $32.16 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 4.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 119,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 165,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 200,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.16. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

