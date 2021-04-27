Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

NYSE T opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.