Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after buying an additional 291,570 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

