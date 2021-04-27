Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 119.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $387.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $259.51 and a 1-year high of $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $384.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

