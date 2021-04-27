Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 48.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $157.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

