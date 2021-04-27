The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

