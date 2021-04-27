Nwam LLC Buys 5,458 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

