Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

VIAC opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

