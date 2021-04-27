Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives $21.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AEGXF opened at $15.28 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

