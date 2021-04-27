Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $177.00 at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,530,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.